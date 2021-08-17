Two teenage girls beaten and robbed in horrific “unprovoked” gang attack

Two Hertfordshire girls have been victims of a brutal homophobic hate crime which resulted in both needing hospital treatment.

On August 13, two girls, aged 17 and 19, were attacked by a group of five in Hitchin Market Square, Hertfordshire.

The teenagers were verbally assaulted and attacked by the gang who violently beat and robbed them, Planet Radio reports.

The victims were kicked and punched before having their phones and purses stolen.

Hertfordshire police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information on what they believe is a homophobic hate crime.

The suspects have been described as white teenagers. One of the aggressors was seen wearing black basketball shorts and a white t-shirt.

Two of the other teenagers were reportedly wearing black hoodies and shorts.

Detective Constable Rebecca Robinson has appealed to the public for information and issued a statement on the abhorrent attack: “This was an unprovoked homophobic attack which left the victims needing hospital treatment.”

Robinson added: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the town centre last night and who saw what happened or who has any information about the incident to please contact us.”

The police have advised witnesses to contact Hertfordshire Police quoting crime reference 41/62451/21.

Alternatively, the public can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.

Homophobic and transphobic hate crimes have shot up with figures more than doubling between 2015 and 2018.

The rate of LGBTQ+ hate crime, including offences such as harassment, assault and stalking, has increased by 144 per cent in those four years.