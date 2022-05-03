Trey McBride becomes first NFL player to have same-sex parents

Trey McBride was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals on 29 April, making him the first-ever NFL player to have same-sex parents.

“They’ve done a great job of pushing me to be the best person of myself, constantly getting support and love,” he said of his two mothers, Kate and Jen, during an interview with TODAY.

The 22-year-old, who grew up in Fort Morgan, Colorado, is one of five children to the couple and is hopeful that his place in the NFL could be a good chance to change public perceptions of LGBTQ+ relationships.

“I think it could really be the platform to kind of help change things and kind of shine a light on this, but really, it’s just normal to me,” he added

His parents said that they always encourage their children to be self-confident when they encounter ignorant or homophobic comments, and to remember that the family is always there for them.

He was with family and friends when he watched the draft take place, something he said was “a moment I’ve been dreaming of my whole life.”

“It just means the world to me,” he added. “It’s so special and I’m so grateful that the Cardinals believe in me and want me to be a part of their organisation. I’m jacked up. I feel like I could run through a brick wall right now.”