Trans college athlete suffers backlash over record breaking win

A transgender woman is facing backlash from trolls after achieving a record-breaking swim win.

Last week, University of Pennsylvania swim star Lia Thomas qualified for the upcoming NCAA Division 1 championship.

During her recent race, she broke a conference record after she earned the time of 1:41.93 and 4:34.06 for the 200 and 500-yard freestyle.

Since achieving such a massive feat, the UPenn senior has received an array of backlash from conservatives and anti-trans individuals.

Last week, the right-winged sports publication OutKick published an anonymous letter from a teammate that stated that their support for Thomas was “very fake.”

The letter was also full of transphobic rhetoric and even deadnamed her throughout the piece.

Journalists like Piers Morgan, Megyn Kelly and Jesse Kelly also criticised the student athlete’s involvement in the sport.

In a recent interview with SwimSwam, Thomas opens up about her transgender journey and the pushback she received.

“I first realized I was trans the summer before, in 2018,” she said. “There was a lot of uncertainty, I didn’t know what I would be able to do, if I would be able to keep swimming.

“And so, I decided to swim out the 2018-2019 year as a man, without coming out, and that caused a lot of distress to me.”