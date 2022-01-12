Tiny European states play catch up on LGBTQ+ equality

When Switzerland became one of the last Western European nations to legalise same-sex marriage in 2021, it made waves next door in the tiny Alpine country of Liechtenstein.

Two days after the Swiss vote, lawmakers signalled near-unanimous support for same-sex marriage during a parliamentary session in the principality, one of several European microstates that trail their neighbours on LGBTQ+ equality laws.

This year, the nation of fewer than 40,000 people is also due to host its first Pride event.

“I guess it’s always been like this; we’ve always waited for bigger countries to take the initiative,” Stefan Marxer, a board member at Liechtenstein’s only LGBTQ+ group, Flay, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Catholicism is the official religion in the principality, which advocacy group ILGA-Europe rates 40th of 49 observed European countries when it comes to legal protections for LGBTQ+ people, just behind Romania and Ukraine.

Only Malta scores highly among Europe’s microstates on LGBTQ+ rights legislation – clinching the top spot in the ILGA rating.

Under Liechtenstein’s current laws, same-sex couples can access civil unions granting them some economic and social benefits, but cannot adopt, and there is no specific legislation for transgender people to change their legal name and gender.

Liechtenstein’s monarch, Prince Hans-Adam II – who can veto any new legislation passed by parliament – has opposed extending marriage rights to LGBTQ+ couples if that meant they were granted the same rights to adopt children as heterosexual couples.

“If two homosexuals adopt some boys, that’s not unproblematic,” he said in a radio interview last February, adding that children have a right to grow up in a “normal family”.

Liechtenstein’s government declined to comment.

Despite the prince’s remarks, Marxer said pressure for change was mounting.

“All the German-speaking countries except for Liechtenstein have opened marriage for same-sex couples. It’s time for Liechtenstein to do the same,” he said.

‘WINDS OF CHANGE’

Religion and tradition also hold heavy sway in the tiny states of Andorra, San Marino and Monaco, fellow laggards when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights protections, according to ILGA-Europe.

The governments of Andorra, Monaco and San Marino also declined to comment.

San Marino, which is rated 42nd by ILGA-Europe, only lifted a ban on same-sex sexual relations in 2004 and there are no LGBTQ+ advocacy organisations in the northern Italian enclave.

Instead, Paolo Rondelli, the republic’s only openly gay member of parliament, said he had joined the local chapter of Arcigay, Italy’s biggest LGBTQ+ group, in the neighbouring city of Rimini.

But Rondelli said “winds of change” from bigger countries were starting to sway San Marino’s “conservative traditions”.

A referendum to enshrine a ban on homophobic discrimination in the constitution gathered 71.46% of the vote in 2019. Last year, San Marino voted to legalise abortion.