The Sims 4 adds customisable pronouns in inclusive new update

The Sims 4 has rolled out an inclusive new update that allows players to add customisable pronouns for all Sims.

This includes their subjective, objective, possessive, and reflexive pronouns.

EA and Maxis worked alongside the It Gets Better Project and GLAAD to ensure the feature was done appropriately.

It was first demoed in January and makes it possible to input custom pronouns in Create-a-Sim (CAS) mode, an option available to players for free from 24 May.

Although it is currently only available for the English version of the game, developers confirmed that further updates are in the works to improve the feature and support other languages.

Same-sex relationships have always been available in The Sims, though the fourth instalment included more LGBTQ+ inclusivity than ever before.

A brand new update to The Sims 4 is here ✨, & with the help of the @ItGetsBetter Project & @GLAAD, players can now add custom pronouns to their Sims in Create A Sim 🎉 pic.twitter.com/D5N1gvfNNc — The Sims (@TheSims) May 24, 2022

This included pre-made LGBTQ+ Sims, Pride content and gender customisation options, the latter of which was also done in collaboration with GLAAD.

The rollout comes a year after a fan petition for pronoun options to be included was addressed by the team.

The game’s development team announced they were “working towards” making the addition shortly after the call for inclusion.