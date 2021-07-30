Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini releases an apology for saying an anti-LGBTQ+ slur at the Tokyo Olympics.

During the third round against Russian player Daniil Medvedev, Fognini was heard using an offensive Italian slur.

He also slammed his racket on the court during multiple points of the match.

Shortly after the tournament, Fognini took to his Instagram stories and apologize for using the homophobic slur.

“In today’s match I used a really stupid expression towards myself,” he said. “Obviously I didn’t want to offend anyone’s sensibilities. I love the LGBT community and I apologized for the nonsense that came out of me.”

He went on to say that the 37°C heat “affected his head” which resulted in him using the offensive word.

During the match, his competitor Medvedev also complained about the weather and required medical attention after he almost fainted from the exhaustion.

“I can finish the match but I can die,” Medvedev said. “If I die, are you going to be responsible?”