Around 100 students walked out of school in support of a teacher who was allegedly placed on leave for coming out to students as bisexual.

At the start of the school year, literature teacher Lucas Kaufmann included a “Things that describe me” slide on an introductory presentation to students.

A student questioned why a rainbow flag was featured in the presentation, to which the teacher responded that he is bisexual.

This enraged some parents at Winterset High School in Iowa, with Jacob Hall, who runs the local anti-LGBTQ+ website, Iowa Standard, writing a blog post attacking the teacher.

He claimed that a number of parents said the presentation “wasn’t appropriate for the classroom setting”.

Hall also alleged that he had spoken to Superintendent Justin Gross, who apparently said that the district will “always welcome and appreciate the feedback of parents”.

Kaufmann was placed on leave by the school shortly after, though Superintendent Gross only said this was due to “concerns” about the teacher without elaborating further.

Despite his vagueness, students at the school are challenging the teacher’s suspension and the reasons for it.

One student, who walked out of class in protest of the teacher’s leave, explained: “It’s showing how homophobic our town is and it’s not a good reputation for our school. It’s proving that kids cannot come out without punishment.”