Student left covered in blood after homophobic attack in Liverpool

A student was left badly beaten up and covered in blood after being the victim of a homophobic attack in Liverpool.

Content warning: This story may include topics that some readers may find uncomfortable.

Kolade Ladipo explained that the person attacking him said a homophobic slur before punching him to the floor.

The 21-year-old was assaulted in front of a kebab shop on 30 August after a night out at the Jamaica Street carnival.

He said: “It became very aggressive and it became this massive thing where he was just pushing and punching, and that’s how I ended up bleeding loads.

“I was pushed to the floor and it was just so alarming that the whole time I’m screaming ‘just because I’m gay, what’s wrong with you? Just because I’m gay you’re causing a scene.”

According to Ladipo, when his friend confronted the person with the attacker he became violently angry and busted Ladipo’s lip.

The area was incredibly busy due to the bank holiday celebrations, but Ladipo said that no one offered to help him or stop the attack.

“Nobody said anything”, the victim explained. “Nobody asked if I was ok. No-one asked to walk me home. Not a single person. There were so many people just watching.”