Strictly Come Dancing pro Robin Windsor has died, aged 44

Robin Windsor, former professional on Strictly Come Dancing, has died aged 44.

On 20 February, Burn The Floor, an international dance show co-founded by Windsor, announced the ‘tragic’ loss in a Facebook post: “The Burn the Floor family has lost one of its founding members, Robin “Bobby” Windsor – who has tragically passed away.

“A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years – including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world. His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual.”

The statement continued: “His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”

Shortly after the news broke Susanna Reid, host of Good Morning Britain, paid an emotional tribute live on air about the “much beloved member of the Strictly Come Dancing family.”

“Robin was larger than life and I fell in love with him and fell in love with dancing when I danced with him back then.”

She continued: “He was a remarkable dancer, incredibly strong, so creative, he was just so enthusiastic about dancing. I just adored him, he was the most incredible personality, there was something very special about him.”

Sisco Entertainment announced with “heavy hearts” the passing of their “beloved friends” and shared that he “will be deeply missed”.

The Aussie star had most recently starred in a Moulin Rouge tribute show, Come What May. The production company’s statement continued: “Though Come What May will continue without you, your legacy will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to share in your light.”

Windsor appeared on Strictly Come Dancing between 2010 and 2015 and was part of multiple memorable pairings including Anita Dobson, Lisa Riley, Deborah Meadon and Patsy Kensit.

Riley has posted: “My Bestie, My Robin, My Angel…….now our forever Angel, who is loved, will always be loved, forever in my heart……my very broken heart, I love you, shine your beautiful, electric energy from heaven. SHINE IN PEACE.”

During his time on the show, he was part of the first ever same-sex dance with fellow professional dancer Alijaz Skorjanec, in 2014.

The BBC shared a statement that reads: “The whole Strictly Come Dancing family are deeply saddened to hear the news about our dear friend Robin WIndsor.

“He was not only an exceptionally talented dancer and choreographer but also a caring, considerate and kind person both on and off the dancefloor.

“Our thoughts are with his friend and family at this extremely difficult time.”

Former professional dancer on Strictly turned judge Anton Du Beke said: “Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Robin, a person I’ve known for the best part of twenty five years – from a young competitor to a star of Strictly Come Dancing. In my eyes he was always a star. We’re going to miss you, Robin.”

Scroll for more tributes to the Strictly icon.

