Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa addresses fan speculation about his sexuality

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa has opened up about the speculation regarding his sexuality.

Since landing his breakout role as Eric Effiong in Netflix’s hit series Sex Education, the beloved actor has become one of the industry’s most in-demand talents.

From his forthcoming appearance as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie film to his starring role as the 15th Time Lord in Doctor Who season 14, the 30-year-old actor’s upward trajectory is showing no signs of slowing down.

While Gatwa’s growing resume and acting performances continue to make waves, some fans have shifted their attention to his personal life – specifically his sexuality.

In an interview for British Vogue’s Pride issue, the Stonemouth star – who has not publically confirmed his sexuality – opened up about navigating the constant fan speculation.

“After Sex Education, we all became public property, to an extent. You have to fight for your right to privacy after that, but you also do feel like you own people something,” Gatwa explained.

“In setting my boundaries, I knew I wanted to separate the private and public, and that I never wanted my personal life to overshadow my work.”

Towards the end of his statement, Gatwa expressed the importance of giving a person grace to explore their identity without obligation.

“I also believe that everyone is on their own journey, and it’s important that no one feels an obligation to others in relation to what’s happening to them internally,” he added. “And that’s what Sex Education is about – taking things at your own pace.”

Elsewhere in his interview, the A Midsummer Night’s Dream star spilt some tea on Sex Education’s fourth season, and Eric’s final hurrah in the series.

“He gets the ending I wanted for him. Things get tied up. And there was one scene that I particularly fought for, and I managed to get it in, which was great,” he revealed.

“Aimee [Lou Wood] and I wrote it, and we were redrafting it until like 3am the day before. I’ve never written for Eric before, so that felt big, and it was a scene that meant a lot to me in terms of Eric’s journey and relationships. It felt very necessary.”

For more information on Sex Education season four, click here.