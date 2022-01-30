San Francisco police discover potential sixth victim in “Doodler” serial killer case

After 47 years of dead ends, the San Francisco police discovered new evidence involving the ‘Doodler” killer and a potential new victim.

Between January 1974 and June 1975, the local gay community was rocked by a series of violent attacks.

According to NBC News, the assailant targeted victims who attended gay clubs and establishments. He would also have intercourse with his victims before attacking them.

The unidentified killer was dubbed the “Doodler” after one of his victims told police that the suspect was studying to be a cartoonist.

In their statement, the witness also revealed that he was drawing on a napkin during their interaction.

Over the course of a year, the “Doodler” murdered at least five white gay men – whose bodies were found in the Ocean Beach and Golden Gate Park area.

Since 1976, the horrific case has remained cold until 2022.

After conducting a new investigation, authorities have discovered a possible sixth victim named Warren Andrews.

In the new report, they revealed that on 27 April 1975, Andrews was found unconscious in Land’s End.

The “Doodler” Cold Case Investigation Update Please visit the attached link to view the full synopsis of these homicides. Below is also an “age progression” sketch of the suspect. ➡️ https://t.co/8j9eZr4HzX pic.twitter.com/2Yyij3lRFD — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) January 27, 2022

Due to his severe injuries, he never regained consciousness and died a few weeks later.

Speculation regarding a sixth “Doodler” victim was first explored during an in-depth report from the San Francisco Chronicle.

The series followed Dan Cunningham and Dan Dedet as they investigated Andrews tragic death.

During the re-evaluation process, Cunningham said he would be a “fool not to consider him as a Doodler victim.”

After sorting through the evidence, the department concluded that his death was connected to the infamous serial killer.

Due to the recent discovery, the police have increased the reward in exchange for new information.

“The SFPD has increased the reward from $100,000 to $200,000 for information leading to the identification, apprehension, and conviction of the serial homicide suspect,” the police announced.

The authorities have also updated the suspect’s sketched photo to feature “age progression.”

While the identity of the murder remains a mystery, there is a potential suspect that was identified in the past.

In October 1975, one of the “Doodler’s” victims gave a name and licence plate number of a possible suspect.

After other individuals called in describing the same suspect, the person was taken in and interviewed by police.

To this day they are “still the focus” of the police’s investigation in 2022.