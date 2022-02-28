Russian warlord who ‘persecuted gay people in Chechnya’ reportedly killed in Ukraine war

Magomed Tushayev was allegedly one of the people killed in the apparent destruction of a 56 tank convoy of Chechen fighters in Ukraine on 26 February.

Tushayev’s exact role in the persecution of LGBTQ+ people in Chechnya remains unclear – though human rights organisations have alleged his involvement given his place as a top advisor to President of the Chechen Republic, Ramzán Kadýrov.

The warlord was the head of the 141 Motized Regiment of the Chechnya National Guard and there are conflicting reports over whether or not he was killed by Ukrainian fighters.

Chechen fighters were deployed to Ukraine and told to overthrow its government on 26 February, Reuters confirmed.

A video posted online showed Kadyrov gloating that the units had taken no losses and that Ukrainian cities would quickly fall to Russian forces.

“As of today, as of this minute, we do not have one single casualty, or wounded, not a single man has even had a runny nose,” he said.

However, the Ukraine’s Interfax Agency alleged that its country’s fighters defeated a special unit of the Russian Guard of Chechnya in the Gostomel area – which included Tushayev.

Russia swiftly rebuked these rumours as Kadýrov claimed to have spoken to Tushayev after reports of his death first circulated.

There were also images and videos of the warlord posted on social media appearing to show him with his men in northern Kyiv, though these remain unverified at this time.

There is conflicting information as to how many soldiers and civilians have died on both sides of the war.

According to Ukraine’s defence ministry, more than 1,000 Russian troops have been killed since the country’s invasion on 24 February.

James Heappey, the UK Armed Forces Minister, said that 450 Russian soldiers and at least 194 Ukrainians have been killed – including 57 civilians.