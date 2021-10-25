Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts shares cancer diagnosis in intimate statement

BBC Radio 1’s Adele Roberts has announced that she is battling bowel cancer after being diagnosed just a few weeks ago.

The DJ and presenter shared the news on Instagram on 24 October, explaining that she is about to have surgery to remove a tumour.

The 42-year-old can be seen smiling in a hospital gown in the post and appears to be in good spirits, adding that she is “sending everyone so much love and positivity for the week ahead.”

Roberts praised the NHS and encouraged everyone to get any symptoms they may have urgently checked in her intimate message.

“It’s just the start of my journey but I’m going to give it everything I’ve got,” she adds.

After appearing on season three of Big Brother UK in 2002 alongside the likes of Jade Goody and Kate Lawler, Roberts rose to fame and now hosts Weekend Breakfast on Radio 1.

She missed both of her shows this weekend due to the diagnosis and will seemingly remain off the air for the time being.

A Radio 1 statement said: “Our love and support is with Adele, Kate and their families at this very difficult time.

“Everyone at Radio 1, along with millions of listeners, wishes her a speedy recovery and we look forward to welcoming Adele back on air soon.”

Actress Kate Holderness, who is Roberts’ partner, also took to social media to wish her well.