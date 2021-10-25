Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts shares cancer diagnosis in intimate statement

BBC Radio 1’s Adele Roberts has announced that she is battling bowel cancer after being diagnosed just a few weeks ago.
The DJ and presenter shared the news on Instagram on 24 October, explaining that she is about to have surgery to remove a tumour.
The 42-year-old can be seen smiling in a hospital gown in the post and appears to be in good spirits, adding that she is “sending everyone so much love and positivity for the week ahead.”
Roberts praised the NHS and encouraged everyone to get any symptoms they may have urgently checked in her intimate message.
“It’s just the start of my journey but I’m going to give it everything I’ve got,” she adds.
After appearing on season three of Big Brother UK in 2002 alongside the likes of Jade Goody and Kate Lawler, Roberts rose to fame and now hosts Weekend Breakfast on Radio 1.
She missed both of her shows this weekend due to the diagnosis and will seemingly remain off the air for the time being.
A Radio 1 statement said: “Our love and support is with Adele, Kate and their families at this very difficult time.
“Everyone at Radio 1, along with millions of listeners, wishes her a speedy recovery and we look forward to welcoming Adele back on air soon.”
Actress Kate Holderness, who is Roberts’ partner, also took to social media to wish her well.
She writes: “There have been lots of tears (mainly from me), lots of sleepless nights, but surprisingly there’s been a lot of laughing too.
“I can’t wait for Adele to tell you about those times when she’s on the mend.”
Roberts is using her diagnosis to remind people that cancer can impact anyone and that getting it diagnosed early can be lifesaving.
“The sooner you’re able to see your GP or talk to someone the sooner you can get help,” she writes.
“If I hadn’t I might not be so lucky. As I’ve learned over the last few weeks, there’s no ‘normal’ with cancer.
“Sadly it can affect anyone, at any age, anytime. It doesn’t discriminate. Early detection can save your life.”
