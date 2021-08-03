Queer Eye star Tan France and husband welcome birth of first baby

Congratulations are in order for Tan France and his husband Rob.

On 2 August, Queer Eye’s resident fashion expert announced the birth of the couple’s first child, a baby boy called Ismail, alongside an adorable photo of the entire family.

“Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th,” Tan wrote on Instagram.

“He came seven weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past three weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed.”

Tan also said their surrogate is “doing so great post labour” and that they “couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives”.

The star’s post was met with support from stars such as Abbi Jacobson, Alison Brie, Courtney Cox, Hannah Einbinder, Jessie Ware, Kiernan Shipka, Shangela, Sophia Bush and Wilmer Valderrama.

“Overjoyed for you Tannay,” said Queer Eye’s food expert Antoni Porowski, while interior design expert Bobby Berk wrote: “So so happy for you love. He is simply perfect and your growing little family gives me so much happiness and joy.

“Love you all so much and can’t wait to meet little Ismail.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and former Queer Eye star Carson Kreesley said: “Omg my heart is bursting! Congratulations to you and Rob.”

Rob shared the same photo with the simple caption: “My two loves.” Anyone else bawling their eyes out with happiness orrr? Congratulations Tan and Rob!

