Queen confirms plans to finally ban conversion therapy in the UK

Conversion therapy will finally be banned in the UK, according to Queen Elizabeth II.

In her speech to UK Parliament on Tuesday (11 May), the Queen announced the government’s plans to enact a law that will illegalise the harmful practice, which has been discredited by the NHS and the World Psychiatric Association.

“Measures will be brought forward to address racial and ethnic disparities and ban conversion therapy,” said the Queen.

She added that the government will “strengthen and renew democracy and the constitution” as well as “protect freedom of speech and restore the balance of power between the executive, legislature and the courts.”

So-called conversion therapy refers to any attempt at changing a person’s sexuality or gender identity, and often involves techniques such as electroshock therapy or prayer.

Following the Queen’s speech, Liz Truss, Minister for Women and Equalities, confirmed that the legislation would come to fruition after a public consultation.

“As a global leader on LGBT+ rights, this government has always been committed to stamping out the practice of conversion therapy,” she said.

“We want to make sure that people in this country are protected, and these proposals mean nobody will be subjected to coercive and abhorrent conversion therapy.