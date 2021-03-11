Three top advisors have now quit roles over UK government’s treatment of LGBTQ+ people

Three of the UK government’s advisors have quit their roles after accusing Boris Johnson’s administration of creating a “hostile” environment for the LGBTQ+ community.

The first to quit was Jayne Ozanne, a key member of the government’s LGBT+ advisory panel and a prominent gay evangelical Christian, citing “ignorance” on behalf of ministers about LGBTQ+ issues.

“I’ve been increasingly concerned about what is seen to be a hostile environment for LGBT people among this administration,” she told UK Editor Paul Brand in an interview with ITV News.

“Over the years which the advisory panel has met, we’ve seen an increasing lack of engagement and the actions of ministers have frankly been against our advice.”

Ozanne said the catalyst behind her decision was due to the debate in Parliament on Monday, where 20 MPs discussed an online petition advocating for the ban of conversion ‘therapy’ in the UK.

During the debate, Equalities Minster Kemi Badenoch told MPs that she wanted to “end” conversion ‘therapy’, but was criticised for not using the word “ban”.

In her interview with ITV, Ozanne hit out at Badenoch, as well as her boss and cabinet member Liz Truss, saying they’re known within the community as the ‘ministers for inequality’.

“I don’t believe that they understand LGBT people, particularly trans people,” she explained. “I’ve sat in meetings and I’ve been astonished about how ignorant they are on issues that affect the real lives, particularly of younger people.”

Following her resignation, James Morton and Ellen Murray followed suit.

Morton, a member of the government’s LGBT+ advisory panel and manager at the Scottish Trans Alliance, said he’d been “very concerned for several months that Liz Truss and her junior ministers are not committed to LGBT equality”.

In a Twitter statement, Murray said she resigned from the panel due to the “government’s persistent and worsening hostility towards our community in myriad areas,” from “conversion therapy to trans healthcare to the shameful treatment of LGBT refugees.”

She continued to say the UK government has acted in “appalling faith”.

Speaking with Good Morning Britain, Ozanne said the government have pledged to end conversion ‘therapy’, but only in regards to an individual’s sexuality, and not their gender identity.

The practice – which has been discredited by the NHS and the World Psychiatric Association – refers to any attempt at changing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, and often involves techniques such as electroshock therapy or prayer.

“Sadly there has been never any mention of protecting our trans friends who are twice as likely to be offered and to be forced to go through conversion therapy,” she said. “I fear it’s this government’s attitude to the trans community that is right at the heart of this.”

Ozanne continued: “They need to embrace the trans community and protect them rather than vilify them which, I’m afraid, both Liz Truss and Kemi (Badenoch) seem committed to doing.”

