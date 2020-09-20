Pete Buttigieg delivers inspiring message to young LGBTQ+ voters

Speaking with The Guardian, Buttigieg discusses the importance of voting within the LGBTQ+ community.

“When you see your own rights come up for debate, when you know something as intimate and central to your life as the existence of your family is something that is not supported by your president, and certainly your vice-president it’s painful,” the former candidate says.

Pete Buttigieg made history as the first openly gay Democratic candidate to run for president.

He continued: “It creates a sense of urgency that I hope will motivate many people – including a lot of the LGBTQ younger people who maybe weren’t deciding so much how to vote as they were whether to vote – to see now is the time to vote like your life depends on it.”

Fears of Trump securing a second presidential term has plagued LGBTQ+ activists and political figures for months now.

Over the last four years, the Trump administration has made numerous decisions that have negatively impacted the LGBTQ+ community.