Pennsylvania school district bans LGBTQ+ books from its libraries

A school district in Pennsylvania has introduced new rules that ban gender identity books from its libraries.

According to a report from WHYY, employee’s within the Pennridge school district were notified about the rules by an email from the Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education, Anthony Rybarczyk.

“The district is requesting that library book with content regarding gender identity be removed from the current elementary circulations,” the email stated.

The email went on to say that the removed books will be reviewed for “sensitive topics involving foul language, intense violence, gender identity, and graphic sexual content.”

After this process, the selected titles are then “placed in an area” by counsellors and only available to parents or guardians upon request.

“Developmentally, these topics should always involve conversations between the student and trusted adults, both at home and at school,” The email continued. “Creating this resource library will ensure that our students are fully supported.”

On top of removing these informative books, the district also unveiled another set of strict guidelines regarding students pronouns and names.

In an additional email, the school district’s Director for Pupil Services – Dr Cheri Derr – said the terms “related to LGBTQ+” should not be discussed with elementary students.

The new regulations also said middle and high school students who request a change to their name or pronouns must supply “parental permission.”

Parents and students within the school district have since come out and condemned the new rules.