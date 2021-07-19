Pakistan opens historic first government-funded school for trans students

Pakistan has opened its first state institution for transgender students and has plans to open many more in the future.

On July 9, the central city of Multan opened its door to a brighter educational setting and welcomed over 15 enrolled students into a newly launched government-funded school.

The school was established by Pakistan’s educational department in Punjab province, according to Alternative Press.

“First Day of School for Transgenders by School Education Department Punjab. We have provided them everything that is required for Schooling. Dr Aithesham Secretary School South Punjab and his team have done a great job. TransEducation is the program,” tweeted Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas.

Kausar Khan, Director General of Local Govt & Community Development posted in support of the education initiative.

“Excellent step. Inclusive education is the key for them to secure a reasonable/decent paid work. Way to go!” Khan tweeted.

“We are grateful to the government for opening this school and for providing free education to our community,” said Ayesha Mughal, a transgender activist who for years has campaigned for the rights of their community.