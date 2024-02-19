Opening Doors: Charity for LGBTQ+ elders to permanently close

Opening Doors, an LGBTQIA+ charity aiming to ensure no older community members feel alone, isolated or without support, has announced it is permanently closing.

In a statement shared online on 19 February, Bridget Symonds, CEO of Opening Doors, said: “It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of Opening Doors on February 29, 2024 due to ongoing financial challenges, ultimately resulting in insolvency.

“Since launching the charity in 2016, we have dedicated ourselves to supporting and advocating for LGBTQ+ individuals over 50, addressing their unique needs, isolation and invisibility.

“Despite the relentless efforts of our Board of Trustees and staff to secure a sustainable future for our work, the current economic environment has significantly impacted our funding sources, leaving us unable to continue.”

Symonds confirmed that operations will cease on 1 March and shared that the team is “actively seeking alternative support networks for our members” and that detailed information about this will be “directly communicated” to those affected.

“Our legacy is one of pride, awareness and a foundational platform for future advocacy. Our work has not only highlighted the unique challenges older LGBTQ+ individuals face but also fostered a community of support and recognition,” the statement continued.

“Closing during LGBTQ+ History Month reminds us of the resilience and courage within our community. We urge everyone to carry on this spirit of support and advocacy, inspiring future efforts to combat isolation and uplift older generations.”

Opening Doors previously tried to raise funds to stay open

In late November, the non-profit asked the public for support with the launch of a fundraiser.

Opening Doors has tried to reach a target of £120,000 by spring 2024, though unfortunately this was not met.

“We would like to thank all our staff and volunteers, our funders and partner organisations for their dedication, hard work and endless support,” today’s statement concluded.

“Your contributions have been the backbone of our achievements and outreach. Special thanks to those who supported our Emergency Appeal, your efforts have helped us extend our services through the winter months.”