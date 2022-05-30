New York to add ‘X’ gender marker to ID documents in “historic change”

New York’s current governor, Kathy Hochul, confirmed that the state will soon allow residents to choose ‘X’ as a gender marker on ID documents.

The change will go into effect on 24 June and is being implemented through the State’s Gender Recognition Act.

New Yorkers will have the new option on their driver’s licence, learner permit, or other non-driver ID card at all of the state’s Department of Motor Vehicle offices.

Governor Hochul praised the “historic change” for being “another victory in our fight to help ensure equality and respect for the LGBTQ+ community.”

“Every person, regardless of their gender identity or expression, deserves to have an identity document that reflects who they are,” she added. “My administration remains committed to ensuring that New York is a place of value, love and belonging for members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Existing documents will be eligible for change from ‘M’ or ‘F’ to ‘X’, with those getting new ones having the option during the application process.

New Yorkers: You can now choose “X” as a gender marker on your driver license. Every person deserves to have an identity document that reflects who they are. This is a historic change in our fight to make New York a more inclusive and just state for all. pic.twitter.com/hogp3Uj1I2 — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 27, 2022

Online applications will be available from July 2022 for those not wishing to visit a DMV office in person.

“This is a significant step forward in the fight for lived equality for transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people in New York State,” said Carl Charles, Lambda Legal’s Senior Attorney. “Thanks to Lambda Legal’s work on behalf of Mx. Sander Saba, and the enactment of the Gender Recognition Act, the State of New York has finally turned the page on a discriminatory, outdated policy.”

Governor Hochul’s Enacted Fiscal Year 2023 State Budget includes $13.5 million for the Department of Health to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Other changes made by New York’s politicians include allowing trans people to change the names and/or gender designations on marriage certificates to ensure it accurately reflects their identity.