Nevada has officially become the first state to constitutionally protect same-sex marriage

Nevada and its LGBTQ+ residents have achieved a massive win.

The Silver State has now become the first state in the US to protect LGBTQ+ marriages under constitutional law.

The decision was made after two-thirds of voters in Nevada fought to remove the controversial marriage provision.

The ballot in question, states: “This ballot measure would remove an existing provision in the Nevada Constitution which provides that only a marriage between a male person and a female person may be recognized and given effect in Nevada.”

Same-sex marriage was made legal in the United States back in 2015 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriage.

But even though the U.S. and it’s LGBTQ+ citizens have enjoyed the human right to marry the ones they love, the future of marriage equality hangs in the balance.

Since the confirmation of justice Amy Coney Barrett, the Supreme Court now has a 6-3 conservative majority, which some have worried will affect LGBTQ+ citizen’s right to marry in the future.

Nevada’s recent change in their constitution will protect its LGBTQ+ citizens from a potential federal law change, and keep the legalization of same-sex marriage.

The director of Nevada’s Human Rights Campaign, Briana Escamilla expressed her excitement, stating: “This overwhelming majority should be a reminder that LGBTQ equality is not just the right thing to do, it is exactly what Nevadans want.”

André C. Wade of Silver State Equality also expressed his feelings about this monumental decision “applauding” Nevada citizens.

“Nevada has led the way in the nation on LGBTQ+ protections, and yesterday’s passage of Ballot Question 2 is yet another big step forward and important protection now afforded LGBTQ+ Nevadans,” he says.

Come through Nevada!