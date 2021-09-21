MP Rosie Duffield says Labour needs “clarity” on where it stands on trans issues

The Labour Party has been accused of not having a clear stance on transgender issues by MP Rosie Duffield.

Duffield has expressed an array of anti-trans views, such as demanding a ban on those who self-identify as trans entering the likes of “DV refuges, women’s prisons, single-sex wards and school toilets.”

In September 2021, the MP for Canterbury wrote a Twitter thread on the topic and called trans women “male-bodied biological men”.

“I also have feminist and gender critical beliefs which mean that whilst I’ve always fully supported the rights of all trans people to live freely as they choose, I do not accept self-ID as a passport for male-bodied biological men to enter protected spaces for biological women,” Duffield wrote in one of the thread’s 10 tweets.

The MP’s stance has been heavily criticised by LGBTQ+ activists, with Duffield claiming that online threats and abuse are the reason for her not attending the party’s conference.

In an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the 50-year-old said she and other female MPs are attempting to meet with Sir Keir Starmer to clarify Labour’s position on trans issues.

She said: “Lots of women have been asking to meet with Keir Starmer in groups or one-to-one about this issue and obviously he is incredibly busy, but it would be good to just clarify what our position is as a party and just to discuss how we go forward with this issue.

“He’s always positive about trying to organise a meeting, it just hasn’t happened yet. I think it is really necessary that we actually talk about this.”

In 2020, two of Duffield’s staffers (a lesbian and an ally to the community) quit the MP’s office because of her “overtly transphobic” views.