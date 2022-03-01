More than half of Anglicans in England support same-sex marriage, poll finds

Same-sex marriage is supported by a majority of Anglicans living in England, a YouGov poll has revealed.

More than half (55%) believe gay marriage is ‘right’, a number which increases to 72% when looking at those under the age of 50.

The results highlight an ongoing trend of increasing support from Anglicans in England, as this figure was at 38% in 2013 and 48% in 2020.

This was mirrored in Anglicans who view same-sex marriage as wrong, as this decreased from 47% in 2013 to only 29% in 2022.

British respondents more generally also supported same-sex marriage, with 63% in favour and only 21% against.

Despite these findings, Church of England ministers are still unable to carry out or bless same-sex marriages.

“These results show that an overwhelming majority of those who identify as Anglican in England believe that same sex marriage is right, underlining the urgent need for the Church of England hierarchy to bring forward proposals to accept and celebrate same sex relationships,” said Jayne Ozanne, chair of the Ban Conversion Therapy Coalition and an openly gay Evangelical Christian. “We have waited long enough – indeed it is over five years since we were promised a ‘new radical Christian inclusion’ by Archbishop Justin.”

The findings follow more than 2,500 church leaders signing a letter to government minister Liz Truss affirming their support for LGBTQ+ identities and calling on a comprehensive ban to so-called ‘conversion therapy’.

Very Revd Joe Hawes, the Dean of St Edmundsbury and Chair of the Ozanne Foundation, added: “These results provide a challenge to all those in leadership within the Church of England, calling us to understand the views of the people we serve.

“Attitudes have changed quickly over the past decade, including our understanding of Scripture and of science.

“It is high time we became a Church for ALL England, recognising the love that exists between two individuals who wish to honour and cherish each other.

“As the established church we are now manifestly out of step with what the majority in this country believe and have no problem in accepting.”

The poll, which was conducted by YouGov, was commissioned by the Ozanne Foundation.

It ran from 22 to 27 of February and had a sample size of 5,120 adults across Great Britain, including 1,165 Anglicans in England.