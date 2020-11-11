Church of England says it will rule on same-sex marriage in 2022

The institution also acknowledged the “huge damage and hurt” it had inflicted on the LGBTQ+ community.

In a new 480-page document, titled Living in Love and Faith, the Church of England has set out plans to reconsider the way that it approaches same-sex relationships in 2022.

Currently, the Church of England refuses to conduct or bless same-sex marriages, and demands that LGBTQ+ members of the clergy must remain celibate.

In the foreword of the book, senior members of the Church acknowledged the hurt that it had inflicted on the LGBTQ+ community, writing: “We have caused, and continue to cause, hurt and unnecessary suffering.

“For such acts, each of us, and the church collectively, should be deeply ashamed and repentant.”

LGBTQ+ members of the Church of England gave testimony to the resource, with one gay man explaining that he was told to find “a good woman and get married” while a lesbian was told that she was to remain celibate.

The Church will now spend two years drafting proposals for members of the synod to consider in 2022, with the Bishop of Coventry, Christopher Cocksworth, saying that allowing same-sex marriage would be “one question among many” that would be considered. He added that some bishops believed the “doctrine of marriage is ripe for development.”