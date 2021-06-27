Miley Cyrus mourns the death of a fan who was killed because of his sexuality

Miley Cyrus offered her condolences with the family and boyfriend of a fan who was brutally murdered for being gay.

On Saturday, a Twitter user tagged the singer in a tweet and told the story of Gabriel, an LGBTQ+ fan from Brazil that lost his life due to homophobia.

“Hey Miley, this is Gabriel. He was a huge fan of yours, Brazilian, and recently lost his life to brutality. Homophobia. He loved you very much,” they said.

The tweet included a picture of Gabriel and a statement from his boyfriend that revealed the cause of his death.

“This Tuesday he was murdered with three shots in his head, on a barbershop…they killed him because of who he is, who he loves,” Gabriel’s boyfriend wrote.

“[He was] a pure-hearted person that was mean to no one, always helped everyone and today I had to say goodbye to the love of my life with my heart aching and sadness.”