Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett marries TV host Jaymes Vaughan in “perfect” ceremony

Jonathan Bennett married his boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan in a stunning ceremony at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in Mexico.

The two tied the knot on 19 March after getting engaged in November 2020.

They married in front of 104 family and friends at an inclusive destination, People reported.

“When you’re part of the LGBTQ+ fam, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet,” Jaymes told the outlet. “The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family.”

Jonathan added: “And all that, as we were going through this process, we realised that our wedding is also more than just about us.

“It’s about the entire community.”

Brian Tyler Cohen, a friend of Jonathan and famous YouTuber, officiated the wedding.

The couple opted for a “gender-neutral” theme of black tuxes from Express and white tuxedos by Robert Stanley Bespoke so that “everyone looks represented and feels sexy in their own way,” Jonathan explained.

“So it’s like a new tradition for the community. You don’t have to do dresses and tuxes. Anyone who wants to wear a tux, wear a tux, go for it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett)

He revealed that they chose to walk to the ceremony from the beach and meeting at the altar as a song written by Jaymes played.

White roses were selected as the event’s floral arrangements in honour of Jonathan’s mother who sadly passed away.

“White flowers were her favourite,” Jaymes explained, adding that guests also honoured her by wearing shades of white in line with the theme.

After the event, those in attendance enjoyed a Mexican feast and got to watch a firework display as The Greatest Showman soundtrack played.

Jackie Cox, a contestant from season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, kicked the evening off as its emcee.

“It was honestly a dream wedding! We kept having to stop and remind ourselves that we weren’t on a movie set, but this was actually our real life. If you had told me this was one of my Hallmark movie sets, I would have believed it. It was that perfect,” said Jonathan.