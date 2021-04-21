Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan denied dream wedding venue because they’re gay

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan were turned away from their dream wedding venue because of their sexuality.

Bennett, best known for his role as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, and Vaughan, a television host and producer, spoke about their upcoming nuptials in the Summer 2021 issue of The Knot Magazine.

For the couple, Bennett said it’s important that their wedding takes place in a venue that aligns with their values. Unfortunately, the owner of their dream destination, the Palace Resorts in Mexico, has an archaic stance on homosexuality.

“When we got engaged, the owner said he couldn’t marry us because we’re two men and it goes against his morals,” explained Bennett.

“That was a sucker punch to the gut. We decided in that moment that our wedding was bigger than us. It’s our wedding, but it isn’t just about us. It’s about the LGBTQ+ community. We’re really making a point to make this wedding very loud on purpose.”

The couple have since booked at the UNICO Hotel, an LGBTQ+ inclusive resort in the Riviera Maya.

“We knew we could go to the UNICO Hotel, because on social and in their marketing, they have shown us that we’re welcome there,” said Vaughan.

“When we first started talking about having our wedding there, they were excited for us, which is what everyone’s wedding is supposed to be.”

Bennett added: “We want to make sure that there’s never a moment during the engagement or wedding planning journey that LGBTQ+ people aren’t excited.

“We want to make sure that they are celebrated every moment and don’t feel a sense of otherness. The otherness needs to be removed from gay weddings.”

Bennett and Vaughan announced their engagement on social media last year. The news was met with support from stars such as Heidi N Closet, Michelle Visage, Nina West, Bobby Berk, Tamar Braxton and Robbie Amell.

Daniel Franzese, who co-starred alongside Bennett on Mean Girls as Damian, thanked Vaughan for making his “friend so happy”.

During their cover interview with The Knot, which made history as the first issue with an LGBTQ+ couple on the cover, Bennett adorably reminisced on the moment he met Vaughan for a segment on his show, Celebrity Page.

“I had never heard of him before, but when I saw him setting up to do the interview, I thought he was the most beautiful man I’d ever seen,” he remembered.

“I ran to the bathroom to fix my hair. I came out of the bathroom and his producer Jade was standing in front of me. I asked her this exact question: “Am I about to meet my future husband?” And she said, “I think so.””

You can read the couple’s full interview with The Knot here.