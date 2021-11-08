Married lesbian couple launches historic discrimination case against NHS

A married lesbian couple has launched a monumental discrimination case against the NHS fertility branch over their so-called “gay tax.”

According to a report from The Guardian, Megan Bacon-Evans and her wife Whitney have accused their local fertility branch (CCG Frimley) of discrimination due to their sexuality.

The influencer couple, who has over 200,000 followers across their social media channels, filed a petition last November requesting equal treatment after reading about the restrictive rules.

Under the current IVF guidelines, same-sex couples and single women are required to pay for 12 intrauterine inseminations to “prove” medical infertility.

These tests can potentially cost £30,000 or more before the remaining fees are covered by the NHS.

These requirements significantly differ from that of heterosexual couples – who are only asked to conceive for two years.

Since starting their IVF journey, the two spent £8,000 on the expensive tests and sperm donation.

On Monday (8 November), the couple’s legal representation Leigh Day will be applying for a judicial review on their behalf.

The move has also been backed by Stonewall UK and the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS).