Majority of teachers in England want more guidance on how to support trans students, survey finds

Teachers in England want more guidance on how to support their transgender pupils, research from LGBTQ+ charity Just Like Us has found.

More than half (55%) have at least one student who has come out as trans.

This number is far higher for those working in secondary schools compared to primary at a rate of 87% to 23%, respectively.

Almost eight in 10 teachers (78%) said they want more guidance on how to support their trans students, according to Just Like Us’ findings.

This number was consistent between those in primary and secondary institutions at a rate of 77% and 80%, respectively.

“I’m a trans man who went to a girl’s school,” said Isaac, a 22-year-old trans man and Just Like Us ambassador. “Of course I worried that if I asked to be recognised as male, I wouldn’t be able to attend that school anymore, but even more urgent was the fear that my parents would find out. Teachers had no idea why, despite having the academic capability, I never turned in homework or engaged enough with my subjects. It was because I was unable to be myself at school, and I was struggling so much at home.”

Dominic Arnall, Chief Executive of Just Like Us, explained that the results show teachers “are crying out for the right resources to support them.”

“While we understand some might feel nervous about this there is really no reason to be. You don’t need to be an expert in gender to support trans young people. Just Like Us is here to help schools become more LGBT+ inclusive and may be able to help, and there are a range of trans-led organisations that are also on hand to provide advice and guidance,” he added.

“With a small but vocal minority of anti-trans individuals, it’s often a tough and terrifying time for young people growing up trans, so it’s very encouraging to see that the majority of their teachers want to support their pupils to be themselves and feel safe while learning, and we will do everything we can to help them with that journey.”

Just Like Us independently surveyed 6,394 teachers across England as part of its research.

For guidance on how to support trans pupils, click here.