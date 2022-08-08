Leeds United defender Luke Ayling is the first active Premier League footballer in history to attend a Pride event.

The city attracts more than 50,000 people each year in its celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

This year marks the 17th year of Leeds Pride.

It was paused for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leeds United are this year’s sponsors of the event, and key figures from the team showed their support.

CEO of Leeds United, Angus Kinnear, and former Leeds United players Noel Whelan and Jermaine Beckford were also in attendance.

The retired players were on the Leeds Pride bus as they paraded through the city.

Several members of the current team sent messages in support for Marching Out Together.

Captain Liam Cooper said: “I am proud to captain a club that not only supports Leeds Pride, but also works throughout the year with Marching Out Together, to make sure that everybody at Elland Road feels welcome.”

“Happy Leeds Pride to everyone at Marching Out Together and to all our fans in the LGBT community, from all of us here at Leeds United,” added winger Daniel James.

In recent years, football has tried to become a more LGBTQ+ inclusive sport.

In May, 17-year-old Jake Daniels was the first footballer to come out since Justin Fashanu in 1990.