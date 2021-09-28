Rep. Liz Cheney says she was “wrong” to oppose same-sex marriage despite having a gay sister who is married with children.

Cheney had previously opposed same-sex marriage in 2013, a contrasting view to her father and former Vice President Dick Cheney, who expressed his support for it.

In an interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes that aired on 26 September, the show’s host Lesley Stahl reminded Cheney of her prior stance on the subject.

“I was wrong. I was wrong,” she responded. “I love my sister very much. I love her family very much, and I was wrong.

“It’s a very personal issue and very personal for my family. I believe that my dad was right, and my sister and I have had that conversation.”

Earlier in 2021, Cheney was stripped of her position as the third-ranking Republican in the House as a result of her vocal opposition to former President Donald Trump’s repeated false claims of election fraud.

Cheney, who has been the U.S. Representative for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district since 2017, said Americans have a responsibility to “work against discrimination of all kinds in our country, in our state.”

“We were at an event a few nights ago and, and there was a young woman who said she doesn’t feel safe sometimes because she’s transgender — and nobody should feel unsafe. Freedom means freedom for everybody.”