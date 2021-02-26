U.S. House of Representatives passes Equality Act in huge win for LGBTQ+ rights

A landmark win for LGBTQ+ rights in the United States!

It has been reported that the U.S. House of Representatives has passed the historic Equality Act, which brings the LGBTQ+ community closer to universal equality.

The Equality Act aims to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in fields such as housing or employment.

It was passed by a 224 to 216 vote and saw three Republicans voting alongside the Democrats to vote in favour of the bill.

Getting through the House of Representatives is the first hurdle for the Equality Act since it now needs to pass in the U.S. Senate.

With the Senate split 50-50 the bill is plagued with an uncertain future. In order for the bill to pass at least 10 Republicans will need to vote for the bill alongside the Democrats.

“The LGBTQ community has waited long enough. The time has come to extend the blessings of liberty and equality to all Americans, regardless of who they are or who they love,” said Rep. David Cicilline.

Many representatives and political figures have shown support for the bill, with President Joe Biden assuring that he would sign the legislation if it beats the Senate threshold.

“Every person should be treated with dignity and respect and this bill represents a critical step toward ensuring that America lives up to our foundational values of equality and freedom for all,” Biden said.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis, opened up about the importance of the bill stating: “It’s time to end this kind of discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community.”