Law banning gender-affirming care for trans youth takes effect in Alabama

Alabama has implemented a law that makes providing gender-affirming medical care to transgender youth a felony.

Those giving trans people under the age of 19 puberty blockers, hormones and medical procedures could face up to 10 years in prison.

US District Judge Liles Burke has not yet indicated when he will rule on a motion seeking to temporarily halt the ban after a two-day hearing reached its end on 6 May, two days before the law went into effect.

A lawsuit against the legislation, which was signed by Governor Kay Ivey on 8 April, was brought by organisations including the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

It was filed on behalf of the parents of four young trans people in the state and plaintiffs argue that the measures breach the constitutional rights of trans citizens.

“In one breathtakingly cruel and cowardly day, the Alabama legislature passed the single most anti-transgender legislative package in history,” said Cathryn Oakley of the HRC.

The US Department of Justice has since joined the lawsuit as it believes the law “violated the equal protection clause” of the Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment.

Gender-affirming care has been proven to save the lives of young trans people as it reduces the risk of depression and suicide, medical professionals have previously stated.

There are currently at least 335 anti-LGBTQ+ bills moving through 36 states, according to the HRC.

These range from trans sports bans to censoring the teaching of LGBTQ+ issues in schools, among many other things.