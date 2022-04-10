Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer says he’s “deeply concerned” after suspect’s accidental release

Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer is concerned after the shooting suspect was mistakenly released from jail.

Last year, Fischer was attacked by three assailants attempting to kidnap Gaga’s three french-bull dogs – Koji, Asia and Gustav.

During the late-night scuffle, the 30-year-old suffered from a gunshot wound, which pierced his lung and resulted in numerous broken ribs.

Two months after the encounter, authorities arrested James Howard Jackson (18), Jaylin White (19), and Lafayette Whaley (27) in connection to the shooting.

However, on 6 April, Jackson was mistakenly released from jail “due to a clerical error.”

“The investigation is continuing and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr. Jackson back in custody,” the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s department said in a statement.

Since the news of Jackson’s release, Fischer took to Instagram to express his concern over the error.

“While I’m deeply concerned at the events that led to his release, I’m confident law enforcement will rectify the error,” he said.

“I ask for Mr. Jackson to turn himself over to the authorities, so resolution to the crime committed against me runs its course, whatever the courts determine that outcome to be. Thank you to everyone who is supporting me during this time.”

The recent development comes a couple of weeks after Fischer’s emotional grand jury testimony was released via Rolling Stone.

In the October transcript, the dog enthusiast gave further details regarding his traumatic experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saint Rocque (@saintrocque)

“The dog screamed at me, and I reached for him, and then the guy, the man with the gun, shot me as I was reaching,” he recalled.

He went on to say that after he was shot, he fell to the floor before witnessing two of the three dogs being taken away in a Nissan Sentra.

“I immediately tried to call for help but realised I was bleeding out of my lung and that I was losing more and more air quickly,” he told the court.

“And the other dog, Asia, came to, came to my side and I tried to project as much as possible in a calm manner to get people out of their house to ask for help.”

Towards the end of his testimony, Fischer told the judge that the violent incident severely damaged his lung – which ended up affecting his ability to stand.

After the release of the testimony, Fischer praised the DA and the detectives for their work with the case via social media.

“With the unveiling of the testimony and all the incredible work the DA and detectives have done on the case, I feel something pull me forward even further,” he wrote.

“The secrecy of the proceedings have lifted, and, with it, my spirits and outlook on my continued trajectory do so as well.”