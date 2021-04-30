Five suspects have been arrested for the kidnapping of Lady Gaga’s dogs

According to an announcement from the Los Angeles Police Department, the arrests were made on Tuesday 27 April.

The suspect’s ages range between 18 and 50 and are reportedly connected to each other.

“The investigation revealed that James Jackson, Jaylin White, and Lafayette Whaley were involved in the robbery and shooting of the victim,” the report said.

“Detectives do not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because of the dog’s owner. However, evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery.”

The report also listed Jennifer McBride, the women who returned the dogs, as a suspect in the ongoing case.

“She ultimately brought the dogs to LAPD Olympic Station. Detectives were able to establish McBride had a relationship with the father of one of the suspects, Harold White,” the document read.

According to the release, Harold White, and the three suspects involved in the shooting are documented, gang members.