Five suspects have been arrested for the kidnapping of Lady Gaga’s dogs

According to an announcement from the Los Angeles Police Department, the arrests were made on Tuesday 27 April.
The suspect’s ages range between 18 and 50 and are reportedly connected to each other.
“The investigation revealed that James Jackson, Jaylin White, and Lafayette Whaley were involved in the robbery and shooting of the victim,” the report said.
“Detectives do not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because of the dog’s owner. However, evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery.”
The report also listed Jennifer McBride, the women who returned the dogs, as a suspect in the ongoing case.
“She ultimately brought the dogs to LAPD Olympic Station. Detectives were able to establish McBride had a relationship with the father of one of the suspects, Harold White,” the document read.
According to the release, Harold White, and the three suspects involved in the shooting are documented, gang members.
At the end of February Lady Gaga’s dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, and her three french bulldogs were violently ambushed while on a walk. The altercation ended with Fischer being shot and two of Gaga’s dogs being stolen.
After hearing the news of her pets abduction, the Rain On Me songstress offered a half a million-dollar reward for their safe return.
“My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return,” she wrote on Instagram.
The Bad Romance hitmaker was in Italy at the time of the attack.
Two days after the incident, the LAPD reported that her dogs were found and returned to the Olympic Community Police Station.
Fischer has since made a recovery and took to Instagram back in March to talk about the incident.
“Four days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gunshot wound an angel trotted over and laid next to me. My panicked scream s calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that blood pooling around her tine body was my own,” he wrote.
He went on to describe the aftermath of being shot and cradling Gaga’s third dog Asia, who he refers to as his guardian angel.
“I am still in recovery from a very close call with death and have kept myself (for the most part, I mean I am human) from the growing media story. I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense.”
Jackson, White, and Whaley are being charged with one count of attempted murder. McBride is charged with one count of accessory and receiving stolen property. Harold White will be facing one count of accessory and possession of a firearm.