Kevin Spacey faces extradition to the UK following sexual assault charges

Authorities are preparing to extradite actor Kevin Spacey, 62, over charges of sexual assault if he does not return to the UK on his own.

On 19 May, the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) announced that they were charging Spacey with four counts of sexual assault.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, stated: “The CPS has authorized criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men. He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

“The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Nick Vamos, former head of extradition at CPS, told The Guardian that the extradition could take several months. The Department of Justice in the US has the authority to examine the paperwork sent by British authorities about the charges. If they believe there is probable cause, Spacey can be extradited.

“They will be under an obligation to arrest him,” Vamos told the publication. “The U.S. Department of Justice will task U.S. marshals to find Mr. Spacey and take him to a federal court. He always had the option of surrendering and not contesting extradition.”

Spacey will not be formally charged until he returns to England, however British police have said that these charges relate to three occasions, in which there were sexual attacks on males in London and Gloucestershire.

In 2020, Spacey had to pay $31 million to MRC for breach of its sexual harassment policy. MRC is the production house behind the hit series House of Cards, in which Spacey played Francis Underwood for five seasons.

Spacey has denied all allegations against him.