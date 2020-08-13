Kamala Harris appoints Karine Jean-Pierre as her Chief of Staff

Kamala Harris has dominated the news cycle after being revealed as Joe Biden Vice president running mate.

Now, in one of her first appointmenets in her new role, Harris has announced Karine Jean-Pierre as her Chief of Staff.

Karine is a commentator, academician, and compelling politician who happens to identify as a queer woman, giving the potential future administration some much-needed LGBTQ+ representation at the top level.

Before serving as a senior adviser to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, Jean-Pierre worked as a national public affairs officer for progressive policy advocacy group MoveOn.org.

“Karine is a talented and fiercely intelligent individual who has worked to advance progressive values, candidates, and policies throughout her entire career,” MoveOn Executive Director Rahna Epting wrote in an email to the Bay Area Reporter.

The 43-year-old Haiti-born Karine Jean Pierre has been holding renowned positions in both Democratic and progressive organisations for more than a decade. In 2011, she served as a regional director for President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. Additionally, she is also a lecturer in political campaign management at Columbia University.