Kacey Musgraves to receive Vanguard Award from GLAAD for her LGBTQ+ allyship

Kacey Musgraves will be given the honour at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, hosted by Drag Race legends Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela.

The Vanguard Award is “presented to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people”, according to GLAAD.

Previous winners include Cher, Kerry Washington, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and Janet Jackson, among others.

Kacey will now join this list as a result of frequently using her platform as one of the world’s biggest country stars to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, representation and equality.

The 33-year-old has raised awareness around anti-LGBTQ+ bills in America and has platformed queer performers in her music, including a starring role from Drag Race winner Symone in her music video for Simple Times.

Many of the 33-year-old’s songs have been recognised as LGBTQ+ anthems, most notably 2013’s Follow Your Arrow.

“So, make lots of noise (hey) / Kiss lots of boys (yup) / Or kiss lots of girls / If that’s something you’re into,” she sings on the track.

🌈🤍 THANK YOU x A TRILLION, @glaad pic.twitter.com/Qw9AAGuLV5 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) March 8, 2022

She opted to release Follow Your Arrow as a single on country radio because the message was important to her, despite Kacey’s label telling her that she would “go down in flames” for doing so, according to an interview with Rolling Stone.

Kacey also performed it at the 25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York back in 2014, making her the first-ever country artist to perform at the ceremony.

“From speaking out against anti-LGBTQ legislation in her home state of Texas, to raising awareness about bullying affecting LGBTQ youth, to uplifting the work of LGBTQ artists, Kacey continues to raise the bar for what it means to be an authentic ally and to inspire her fans to do the same,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis of Kacey’s allyship.

The GLAAD Media Awards will take place in Los Angeles on 2 April.