Jussie Smollett released from jail pending appeal after six days behind bars

Jussie Smollett has been released on bond from jail pending an appeal after being convicted for staging a hate crime against himself.

The actor was sentenced to 150 days behind bars and 30 months probation on 10 March, though ultimately only spent six incarcerated.

He was ordered to pay $145,000 (£110,000) in restitution fees and fines, the latter of which was set at the maximum allowed by law ($25,000).

An appeal was launched by his lawyers immediately after his sentencing and, on 16 March, this resulted in the First District Court of Appeals ruling that he should be released pending the appeal.

His legal team made the case that, because he only had to spend 75 days in prison with good behaviour, he would likely have been released prior to the outcome of an appeal.

In addition to this, they raised concerns over Smollett’s mental health and said that they believed he would be targeted by other inmates.

“I did not do this,” the former Empire star passionately said after being sentenced.

Judge James Linn described Smollett as a “profoundly arrogant and selfish” person at the time.

“I don’t think money motivated you at all,” Judge Linn continued, referencing Smollett’s reasoning for staging the hate crime.

“The only thing I can find is that you craved the attention.

“You took some scabs off healing wounds, you ripped them apart. And for a while it worked.

“You were throwing a national pity party for yourself.”

Smollett’s release comes after he posted a $150,000 recognisance bond, which means he has agreed to attend court whenever he is told to and will only have to pay the amount if he fails to do so.