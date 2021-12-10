Jussie Smollett found guilty of staging hate crime against himself

A jury found Jussie Smollett guilty of lying to police about being the victim of a homophobic and racist hate crime in January 2019.

Earlier this week, the actor stood by claims that he was attacked – with prosecutors saying he “lied for hours” as he repeated the story he told Chicago police.

On 9 December, he was convicted by a jury of six men and six women of five of the six felony disorderly conduct charges he faced after a nearly two-week-long trial.

In court, he stuck with his claim that the alleged attackers shouted a Trump slogan and tied a noose around his neck.

Prosecutors accused the 39-year-old of faking the incident to help his career after being “dissatisfied with his salary” on Empire where he was reportedly making $100,000 per episode.

The fallout of the alleged hate crime hoax resulted in him being written out of the show and a massive police investigation that included around two dozen officers and 3,000 staff hours.

The trial, which began in November 2021, saw two brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, claim that the Cro star paid them $3,500 (£2,600) to carry out a fake attack on him – something which Smollett firmly rejected.