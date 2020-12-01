Joe Biden plans to reverse the Trump administration’s trans military ban

Joe Biden has made strong promises to support the LGBTQ+ community, which could include a reversal of the trans military ban.

The president-elect has reiterated his campaign message of allowing transgender individuals to enlist for service. He has also promised to integrate the LGBTQ+ community further into the fabric of American government.

By countering Trump’s imposed ban, Biden aims to support transgender and non-binary people in the workforce to ensure a clamp down on discrimination.

This policy of discrimination and prejudice extends to Trump’s transgender military ban; the Democrat is seeking to reverse this ruling. Alongside this, Biden has promised to tackle the policy allowing federally funded shelters ability to turn away transgender people.

The presidential hopeful is also working to undo stigma imposed on the LGBTQ+ community and to open up accessibility to resources. This promise would reverse the Department of Defences policies which unfair discriminate against those living with HIV and Trump-Pence’s Deploy or Get Out policy which, again, targets HIV positive individuals.

Shannon Minter, the legal director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights, hopes the reversal of the 2019 ban will come swiftly: “I hope and expect it will be one of the first things he does.”