Jen Psaki, the White House Press Secretary, got emotional discussing the “harsh and cruel” anti-LGBTQ+ laws sweeping through America.

During an appearance on the News Not Noise podcast on 19 April, Psaki condemned Republicans for playing “political games” with the lives of LGBTQ+ citizens.

“This is a political wedge issue, an attempt to win a culture war, and they’re doing that in a way that is harsh and cruel to a community – of kids, especially,” she explained to the show’s host, Jessica Yellin. “I’m going to get emotional about this issue. It’s horrible.”

Psaki then spoke through tears, adding: “It’s completely outrageous. Sorry, this is an issue that makes me completely crazy.”

She also denounced Florida’s highly controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, which was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis on 28 March.

The legislation, which is officially called the Parental Rights in Education bill, states that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through [third grade]” or “in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards” in other grades.

Psaki said the bill was “penalising teachers and educators” and said it would stop children being able to discuss LGBTQ+ people in their lives.

“There are so many layers of this that are outrageous, and I hope people continue to educate themselves on this because it is a bad side of politics,” she added.

There are currently more than 325 anti-LGBTQ+ bills across 36 states in America, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

“So far in 2022, eight states have passed 12 harmful bills into law,” it confirmed on 19 April.

“Two-thirds of the bills violate the rights of trans youth by banning them from playing sports and prohibiting gender-affirming, life-saving medical care.

“The others discriminate broadly against LGBTQ+ people.”