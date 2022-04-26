Jameela Jamil quits “hell platform” Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover

Jameela Jamil has announced that she will no longer be using Twitter because of Elon Musk’s takeover of the company.

On 25 April, Twitter’s board agreed on a $44bn (£34.5bn) deal that will see the billionaire gain control of the social media platform.

Musk said he will help it reach its “tremendous potential” and aims to relax its content restrictions.

Hours before the deal was confirmed, Jameela tweeted: “One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win win for you all really.”

The Good Place star is one of many people, among them several LGBTQ+ rights groups, who have expressed their concern over what Musk’s leadership could mean for the type of content permitted on Twitter.

Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fBDOuEYI3e — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

“Ah he got twitter,” Jameela wrote once the takeover was announced. “I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck.”

Musk has more than 80 million followers on Twitter and has a controversial history when it comes to his posts.

“Pronouns suck,” he said in July 2020.

“I absolutely support trans,” he wrote a few months later, “but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

The takeover is expected to close later this year.