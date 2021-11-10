Ireland removes “homophobic” teaching material asking if “all gays molest children”

Ireland’s Department of Education has removed “homophobic” teaching material which included asking students if “all gays molest children”.

The online teaching material, which has now been removed, asked pupils to discuss an array of statements to determine whether or not they agreed with them.

It was designed for social, personal and health education (SPHE) lessons for first, second and third-year secondary school students.

According to the Irish Times, the statements said: “all gays are HIV positive”, “boys who don’t play sport are gay”, “you can change from being a homosexual”, “girls who don’t wear make-up are lesbian”, and “homosexuals shouldn’t be allowed to marry”.

The teaching booklet remained online until just four months ago after initially being written in the late 1990s.

The National LGBT Federation called the statements “disturbing” and questioned how it was “ever considered appropriate”.

Concerns over the material were initially raised in April 2021 by a school guidance counsellor when they reached out to Fine Gael MP Jennifer Carroll MacNeill.