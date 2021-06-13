Hungary proposes new legislation banning LGBTQ+ content from school curriculums

Hungary has unveiled a new proposal for an anti-LGBTQ+ bill that censors the LGBTQ+ community in schools.

According to a report from Reuters, the proposed legislation is looking to ban “content promoting gender change or homosexuality” within the school curriculum. The ban would also apply to media advertisements.

The bill, which activists have compared to Russia’s “gay propaganda” law, could head to Hungary’s parliament next week for a vote.

Háttér Társaság, an LGBTQ+ rights group, released a statement regarding the bill and its harmful proposal.

“The new legislation proposed by Fidesz would seriously curb freedom of speech and children’s rights, with its new proposal, similar to the Russian Progoganda law,” they said.

“42% of Hungarian LGBTQ+ people have already thought about suicide, 30% have tried it. The new bill would further poison the public.

“This move endangers mental health of LGBTQ+ youngsters and prevents them getting access to information and affirmative support in a timely, preventive manner.”

This isn’t the first time that the Hungary government has implemented anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

In 2020, Hungary introduced an array of constitutional changes that deliberately targeted the LGBTQ+ community.

Within those laws, the government has prohibited transgender individuals from legally changing their gender and denies same-sex couples from getting married.

Hungary has also implemented a rule that only allows heterosexual couples to adopt children.

Last year, David Vig, Director of Amnesty Hungary, opened up about the homophobic laws, stating: “This is a dark day for Hungary’s LGBTQ community and a dark day for human rights. These discriminatory, homophobic and transphobic new laws – rushed through under the cover of the coronavirus pandemic – are just the latest attack on LGBTQ people by Hungarian authorities.”