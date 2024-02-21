Here are the 10 best countries for LGBTQ+ people to get married

The top 10 best countries for LGBTQIA+ couples to get married has been ranked.
Globally, 36 countries have legalised same-sex marriage – most recently Greece made history as the first Christian Orthodox-majority country to do so.
Now the top 10 best countries for LGBTQIA+ couples to wed have been ranked, according to a new list compiled by Hitched.co.uk.
Hitched experts analysed how long same-sex marriage has been legalised in a country and the average cost of a wedding in each country (according to the Money.co.uk calculator). They also referenced the LGBTQ+ Travel Safety Index, compiled by Asher Ferguson.
Landing in the 10th spot is Chile. The country, which legalised same-sex marriage in 2021, has an average wedding cost of £3448 and a travel safety score of 307.
Canada may have been one of the first countries to legalise same-sex marriage in 2005, however due to an average wedding costing £117,828, they land in ninth.
In eighth position is the first country in Latin America to allow same-sex marriage, Argentina, followed by Malta and Spain, respectively.
Taking the mid-way spot on the ranking is Belgium, which historically became the second country to legalise same-sex marriage. The average wedding will set you back £9335 and a travel safety score of 343. The European country was boosted in the ranking as a result of early adoption for same-sex marriage being legalised all the way back in 2003.
In fourth position is Portugal with an average wedding cost of £7041 and a travel safety score of 358. Although the Netherlands was the first country in the world to legalise same-sex marriage, with the first wedding taking place in 2001, it ranks at third on the list with a safety score of 373.
In second place is Sweden, a country that legalised same-sex marriage in 2009 and has an average wedding cost of £8074.
Finally, Norway was named the best place for LGBTQIA+ couples to get married. The second country in the world to permit same-sex civil partnerships (1993), followed by same-sex marriages (2009), Norway has an average wedding cost of £6,384 and a travel safety score of 358.
See the full list below.
1.Norway
Year same-sex marriage was legalised: 2009
Average cost of wedding: £6,384
LGBTQ+ travel safety score: 358
2. Sweden
Year same-sex marriage was legalised: 2009
Average cost of wedding: £8,074
LGBTQ+ travel safety score: 377
3. Netherlands
Year same-sex marriage was legalised: 2000
Average cost of wedding: £9,100
LGBTQ+ travel safety score: 373
4. Portugal
Year same-sex marriage was legalised: 2010
Average cost of wedding: £7,041
LGBTQ+ travel safety score: 358
5. Belgium
Year same-sex marriage was legalised: 2003
Average cost of wedding: £9,335
LGBTQ+ travel safety score: 343
6. Spain
Year same-sex marriage was legalised: 2005
Average cost of wedding: £9,563
LGBTQ+ travel safety score: 356
7. Malta
Year same-sex marriage was legalised: 2017
Average cost of wedding: £9,132
LGBTQ+ travel safety score: 370
8. Argentina
Year same-sex marriage was legalised: 2010
Average cost of wedding: £1,572
LGBTQ+ travel safety score: 260
9. Canada
Year same-sex marriage was legalised: 2005
Average cost of wedding: £117,828
LGBTQ+ travel safety score: 383
10. Chile
Year same-sex marriage was legalised: 2021
Average cost of wedding: £3,448
LGBTQ+ travel safety score: 307