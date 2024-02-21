Here are the 10 best countries for LGBTQ+ people to get married

The top 10 best countries for LGBTQIA+ couples to get married has been ranked.

Globally, 36 countries have legalised same-sex marriage – most recently Greece made history as the first Christian Orthodox-majority country to do so.

Now the top 10 best countries for LGBTQIA+ couples to wed have been ranked, according to a new list compiled by Hitched.co.uk.

Hitched experts analysed how long same-sex marriage has been legalised in a country and the average cost of a wedding in each country (according to the Money.co.uk calculator). They also referenced the LGBTQ+ Travel Safety Index, compiled by Asher Ferguson.

Landing in the 10th spot is Chile. The country, which legalised same-sex marriage in 2021, has an average wedding cost of £3448 and a travel safety score of 307.

Canada may have been one of the first countries to legalise same-sex marriage in 2005, however due to an average wedding costing £117,828, they land in ninth.

In eighth position is the first country in Latin America to allow same-sex marriage, Argentina, followed by Malta and Spain, respectively.

Taking the mid-way spot on the ranking is Belgium, which historically became the second country to legalise same-sex marriage. The average wedding will set you back £9335 and a travel safety score of 343. The European country was boosted in the ranking as a result of early adoption for same-sex marriage being legalised all the way back in 2003.

In fourth position is Portugal with an average wedding cost of £7041 and a travel safety score of 358. Although the Netherlands was the first country in the world to legalise same-sex marriage, with the first wedding taking place in 2001, it ranks at third on the list with a safety score of 373.

In second place is Sweden, a country that legalised same-sex marriage in 2009 and has an average wedding cost of £8074.

Finally, Norway was named the best place for LGBTQIA+ couples to get married. The second country in the world to permit same-sex civil partnerships (1993), followed by same-sex marriages (2009), Norway has an average wedding cost of £6,384 and a travel safety score of 358.

See the full list below.

1.Norway

Year same-sex marriage was legalised: 2009

Average cost of wedding: £6,384

LGBTQ+ travel safety score: 358

2. Sweden

Year same-sex marriage was legalised: 2009

Average cost of wedding: £8,074

LGBTQ+ travel safety score: 377

3. Netherlands

Year same-sex marriage was legalised: 2000

Average cost of wedding: £9,100

LGBTQ+ travel safety score: 373

4. Portugal

Year same-sex marriage was legalised: 2010

Average cost of wedding: £7,041

LGBTQ+ travel safety score: 358

5. Belgium

Year same-sex marriage was legalised: 2003

Average cost of wedding: £9,335

LGBTQ+ travel safety score: 343

6. Spain

Year same-sex marriage was legalised: 2005

Average cost of wedding: £9,563

LGBTQ+ travel safety score: 356

7. Malta

Year same-sex marriage was legalised: 2017

Average cost of wedding: £9,132

LGBTQ+ travel safety score: 370

8. Argentina

Year same-sex marriage was legalised: 2010

Average cost of wedding: £1,572

LGBTQ+ travel safety score: 260

9. Canada

Year same-sex marriage was legalised: 2005

Average cost of wedding: £117,828

LGBTQ+ travel safety score: 383

10. Chile

Year same-sex marriage was legalised: 2021

Average cost of wedding: £3,448

LGBTQ+ travel safety score: 307