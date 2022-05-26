Heartstopper star Kit Connor refuses to define sexuality: “I’m not too big on labels”

Star of Heartstopper, Kit Connor, has revealed that he does not want to define or label his sexuality yet.

The young actor, who plays love interest Nick Nelson in the hit Netflix show, recently expressed his reluctance for labels after extended public pressure to open up about his sexuality.

During an interview on the podcast Reign With Josh Smith, Connor spoke about the experiences that he and co-star Joe Locke (who plays Charlie) face in daily life and the pressure to label themselves.

Connor expressed his wariness over revealing, or even defining, his sexuality at such a young age.

“We’re still all so young. To start sort of speculating about our sexualities and maybe pressuring us to come out when maybe we’re not ready,” he commented.

“For me, I just feel perfectly confident and comfortable with my sexuality. But I don’t feel the need to really, you know – I’m not too big on labels and things like that.

“I’m not massive about that. I don’t feel like I need to label myself, especially not publicly.”

Connor also engaged in a discussion about Heartstopper fans who have taken to social media speculating whether Connor and Locke are queer in real life, and how dangerous these assumptions are.

Despite both actors only turning 18 this year, social media users continue to mount pressure and are seemingly reluctant to give up their quest for labels.

“I honestly found it a little bit funny how they just make assumptions about (our sexualities). It’s 2022,” he continued.

“It feels strange to make assumptions about someone’s sexuality just based on hearing their voice or seeing their appearance. I feel like that’s a very interesting, slightly problematic assumption to make.”

Connor and Locke aren’t the only members of the Heartstoppper cast to face difficulties after the show’s release.

Yasmin Finney, who plays Elle and was recently cast as Rose in the upcoming 60th Anniversary episode of Doctor Who, was subject to transphobia in a restaurant.

The actress was surrounded by a stranger and a group of “her peers” who shouted “are you a boy or a girl” as she was about to leave a restaurant. Finney commented that she was “clearly in shock” after the encounter.

Based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel, Heartstopper was met with critical acclaim as soon as the first season arrived on Netflix.

For those who have fallen in love with Nick and Charlie, good news: Heartstopper has been renewed for two more seasons!