Harvey Parker: Body found in River Thames during search for student

Harvey Parker has been missing since 17 December after a night out at Heaven Nightclub in Charing Cross, London.

In a statement released on 5 January, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that a body was found in the River Thames near Embankment, Westminster during the search for the 20-year-old.

The body was recovered by the Met’s Marine Support Unit after being alerted by the RNLI and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Detectives involved in the case have informed Harvey’s family of the developments, though formal identification still awaits.

“Sadly a body has been recovered from the Thames near where Harvey was last seen,” said Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O’Connor, of the Central South Command Unit. “We are providing Harvey’s family with all the available information. We are also asking for media to please respect the family’s privacy at this challenging and difficult time.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan took to Twitter shortly after the news broke to pay tribute to Harvey’s family during this difficult time.

“This is such desperately sad news,” he wrote. “Holding Harvey Parker’s family, friends and loved ones in my thoughts tonight.”

Harvey is from Lambeth in south London and is a student at the University of York.

He is described as being 5ft 8ins (1.73m) tall, mixed-race and of slight build with short, black hair.

CCTV footage from the night of his disappearance shows him entering Craven Street and walking south towards the Embankment.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC. Please quote CAD 3134/18DEC21.