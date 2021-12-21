Police are trying to locate Harvey Parker who went missing after a night out at Heaven Nightclub in Charing Cross, London.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Harvey was last seen on 17 December leaving the venue at around 2:15am and his phone is now unresponsive.

CCTV footage shows the 20-year-old entering Craven Street and walking south towards the Embankment.

It has been confirmed that Harvey left Heaven alone, with authorities currently having no understanding of why he has gone missing.

Earlier that evening, a friend said he attended a Little Simz concert at the Brixton O2 Academy in London.

Harvey, who is from Lambeth in south London and is a student at the University of York, is described as being 5ft 8ins (1.73m) tall, mixed-race and of slight build with short, black hair.

“We’re very concerned about our missing student Harvey Parker,” a tweet from the University of York read.

Detective Sergeant Dick Nation, from the Central South Safeguarding Unit, said: “We have not been able to contact Harvey and his family have still heard nothing from him. There is no reason why he should have gone missing and his family and friends are extremely worried by his disappearance.

“To assist the public, we are releasing images of Harvey from the night he went missing. We know he was last seen on CCTV on Craven Street, walking south towards Embankment. This is a terrible ordeal for Harvey’s family and friends and I would urge anyone who saw him or has any information to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC. Please quote CAD 3134/18DEC21.

Below are CCTV images of Harvey leaving Heaven.